Kejriwal kingpin of Delhi liquor scam, money trail traced to Punjab, Goa elections: ED

The Enforcement Directorate produced Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Rouse Avenue court on Friday and told the court that Kejriwal was the kingpin and the key conspirator of the Delhi liquor policy scam. Seeing a 10-day remand for the chief minister, ASG SV Raju told the court that Kejriwal was involved in the use of the proceeds of the crime and was directly involved in the formulation of the policy. The policy (excise) was made in such a manner that it enabled the taking of bribes. Vijay Nair was the middleman between the Aam Aadmi Party and the south cartel, a key exponent of which was K Kavitha --already arrested. Kejriwal was produced in the court on Friday, hours after his arrest from his residence on Thursday night.

Kejriwal produced in court: What next? Follow LIVE updates

What ED told the court against Kejriwal

Vijay Nair was staying near Arvind Kejriwal's house and was closely working with the chief minister who demanded kickbacks from liquor barons for extending favours under their policy. Arvind Kejriwal demanded ₹ 100 crore from some accused from the South group for the Punjab election, the ED told the court. The agency also said Kejriwal himself met with Kavitha and said they should work together on the liquor policy. The proceeds of crime were not only ₹ 100 crore but the profit made by the bribe givers was also the proceeds of crime. All vendors paid cash to a certain extent, the ED said. Proceeds of crime of about ₹ 45 crores received from the South group were used by Aam Aadmi Party in the Goa campaign in 2021-22. ED said they have corroboration of everything they are saying. A huge amount of cash changed hands, ED said. Kejriwal is also liable for the role of his associates. The agency said Goa MLAs said that they received cash

Kejriwal's first reaction after arrest

Kejriwal spent the last night at the ED custody. On Friday morning, Kejriwal withdrew his petition challenging the arrest from the Supreme Court and approached the lower court instead. In the afternoon, he was brought to the court amid a swelling crowd assembled to witness the proceedings. In his first reaction after the arrest, Kejriwal said his life is dedicated to the country regardless of whether he lives inside the jail or outside.

What Kejriwal said in court

Appearing for Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the ED has to show the necessity of the arrest. That ED needs to further trace the alleged money trail does not form the ground of arrest, it can be a ground of questionnaire. "You have the basic material, why should you want further custodial custody?" Singhvi said.