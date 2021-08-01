Arvind Kejriwal meets Punjab unit leaders to discuss poll strategy

Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab next year, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday chaired a meeting with state legislators and senior party leaders to discuss poll strategies, the campaign plan and issues concerning the three contentious farm laws.

“Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a meeting with AAP Punjab-unit leaders and MLAs to deliberate upon the forthcoming Punjab state elections. Mr. Kejriwal took stock of the work done by the MLAs at every booth level in their constituencies and understood how the MLAs plan on improving upon the areas in which they are lacking,” the party said in a statement.

“The party will rise above politics and serve the farmers of the country who have been distressed because of the farm laws. The MLAs expressed that they are confident about the work done by the party in the state and are looking forward to the 2022 state elections,” it added.

The meeting at at Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi was attended by AAP’s Punjab convenor and party’s lone Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann, Punjab’s leader of Opposition and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab-unit in charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh, and Punjab unit co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha.

During the meeting, the leaders also discussed naming of a chief ministerial candidate for the polls, Mann said.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the party had not name a chief ministerial candidate for the state.

“We discussed the farmers’ issues at length. The AAP government in Delhi has taken a resolve to get the three farm laws repealed… The Delhi government is already working towards that cause. We hope to do so in Punjab as well. There will be big announcements in the forthcoming days. Some MLAs also recommended that the party should think of naming a CM face soon, to which the party chief seemed to be in agreement,” Mann said.

During a visit to Punjab last month, Kejriwal said their chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections would be from the Sikh community and a resident of the state. “Discussions are underway within the party to choose the CM candidate. Punjab is the only state which gets a Sikh CM. I feel that this is a right of the Sikhs which should be upheld,” Kejriwal had said on June 21.

In its poll debut in the state in 2017, the AAP won 20 out of the total 117 seats.