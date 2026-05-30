‘Need educated PM’: Kejriwal revives dig at Modi as CUET glitch adds to exam controversies

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday renewed his long-running attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational credentials, using the disruption of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 as fresh ammunition.

PM Modi has BA as per Delhi University and MA according to Gujarat University. Kejriwal and AAP are questioning that again amid row over exams and education system.(File Photos: ANI, PTI)

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Sharing a post by his party colleague Atishi, who had targeted Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the delay, Kejriwal posted a line: “The country needs an educated PM.”

The country needs an educated PM https://t.co/Hq9dnAD6Vb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 30, 2026

The National Testing Agency, which conducts the CUET, attributed the day's disruption to a technical glitch at its technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services. The morning session was delayed by up to two hours at centres across multiple states. The NTA revised the afternoon shift accordingly, moving the reporting time to 2:30 pm and the exam start to 4 pm. "NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents," the agency said.

Series of controversies

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{{^usCountry}} This disruption is the latest in a series of examination controversies that have put the NTA, Pradhan, and the Modi government under sustained political fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This disruption is the latest in a series of examination controversies that have put the NTA, Pradhan, and the Modi government under sustained political fire. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NEET-UG 2026, held on May 3, was cancelled after widespread allegations of paper leaks. The government ordered a CBI probe and scheduled a re-examination for over 22 lakh aspirants on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NEET-UG 2026, held on May 3, was cancelled after widespread allegations of paper leaks. The government ordered a CBI probe and scheduled a re-examination for over 22 lakh aspirants on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Staff Selection Commission's GD Constable Exam 2026 was separately marred by server crashes, seating miscalculation, and the busting of a cheating racket by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Greater Noida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Staff Selection Commission's GD Constable Exam 2026 was separately marred by server crashes, seating miscalculation, and the busting of a cheating racket by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Greater Noida. {{/usCountry}}

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Atishi framed the CUET delay as part of the same pattern: "First NEET, then CBSE, now CUET," she said on X. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi listed all four — NEET, CBSE, SSC, and CUET — saying: "Four exams. One crore children. Not a single one conducted with honesty." The Leader of Opposition directly blamed Modi for “ruining” the education system.

Pradhan has said he takes "full responsibility" for the CBSE discrepancies and has assured a seamless NEET retest. The government has said PM Modi is “personally supervising” it.

As for the CUET, introduced in 2022 under the National Education Policy, this is the national-level entrance exam for undergraduate admissions across central, state, and some private universities. It is conducted in multiple shifts over several days — this year's cycle runs May 11 to 31.

Kejriwal and degree

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Arvind Kejriwal's remark was in line with his continued insistence on questioning PM Modi's degrees. Kejriwal has said in the past: “Shouldn't the Prime Minister of a great nation like India be educated? A private company asks for an MBA, MA and BA degree for a manager's job.”

PM Modi, whose rise from a humble background is well-documented, has a bachelor's degree as per Delhi University, plus a master's according to Gujarat University.

Yet, there's been a years-long effort by Kejriwal, a former revenue official witha degree from IIT, and his party to seek disclosure of Modi's academic credentials through the Right to Information route. Modi's 2014 election affidavit had also declared a BA from Delhi University and an MA from Gujarat University.

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In May 2016, the then BJP president Amit Shah and the then minister Arun Jaitley jointly released Modi's degree certificates at a press conference. The documents showed PM Modi completed his BA through correspondence from Delhi University in 1978, and MA in Political Science from Gujarat University in 1983. Gujarat University's Vice Chancellor separately confirmed Modi's MA score, 62.3%, after a direction from the Central Information Commission.

The RTI litigation seeking public disclosure of the BA degree has made limited progress in court. Last year, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court set aside the 2016 CIC order that had directed Delhi University to disclose the records. The court ruled that academic credentials are personal information.

Appeals by RTI activist Neeraj Kumar and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are pending before a division bench of the HC. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi University, has told the court that there was "nothing in the matter".

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aarish Chhabra ...Read More Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time. Read Less

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