Home / India News / Kejriwal says shaken BJP now raiding in Gujarat, but there's an AAP wave

india news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 11:11 PM IST

Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shaken by the support his party was receiving in poll-bound Gujarat. Hence, after Delhi, it was conducting raids in the western state, Kejriwal said.

He said that like nothing was found during raids in the national capital, the searches in Gujarat would also go in vain, adding that he and his party workers were stauch honest patriots.

He said a storm is blowing in Gujarat in favour of the AAP.

Kejriwal's statement came in response to a tweet shared by AAP's Gujarat unit leader Isudan Gadhvi who said the state police raided the party's Ahmedabad office as soon as Kejriwal reached the city. “Searched for two hours, found nothing,” he wrote in Hindi, adding that police said they would come again. Nothing found. Said he would come again.

