Kejriwal targets BJP, says Gujarat’s education system is now crumbling

In the run up to the assembly elections in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of failing to provide good education in the state.

Kejriwal alleged that the people in Gujarat have begun to question the “crumbling education” system in the state being ruled by the saffron party for the last 27 years.

The AAP leader promised that his party will provide just as “good education” to the students there as it is available in Delhi, if voted to power in the upcoming polls.

“People of BJP are also raising questions on the crumbling education system of Gujarat. Rising above the party line, voices for a good education in Gujarat have started to emerge. BJP could not provide good education in 27 years,” the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

“AAP government will provide good education in Gujarat same as it is available in Delhi by taking the people of Gujarat and all the parties along,” he added.

Reacting to the Delhi chief minister’s remarks, BJP Gujarat spokesperson Yamal Vyas said: “We do not want to comment on what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says.”

Gujarat is set to go to the elections at the end of this year along with another BJP-ruled state Himachal Pradesh.