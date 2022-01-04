Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests Covid-19 positive with 'mild symptoms', goes into self-isolation

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is isolating at home.

“I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The AAP chief has undertaken many trips to poll-bound states like Goa and Punjab to campaign for his party. AAP is looking to emerge as a formidable force in both the elections.

In April last year, Kejriwal's wife Sunita had tested positive for Covid-19 after which the chief minister had isolated himself.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infection, riding on the back of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Omicron is now the dominant variant in the capital, as 81 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing found evidence of the heavily mutated virus, Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain told the state assembly on Monday.

Delhi reported 4,099 fresh Covid infections on Monday as the positivity rate surged to 6.46 per cent, both at their highest levels since May 18, when the city logged 4,482 fresh cases at a test positivity rate of 6.89 per cent.

The rising positivity rate is a concern among health experts, and could lead to stricter curbs in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair a meeting of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday, which will be attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and top officials and experts.

The body is likely to discuss and consult experts on whether the national capital needs more restrictions to check the sharp surge.

Currently, Delhi is under a ‘Yellow Alert’, the first level of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), even as the city has hit the positivity rate requirement for the highest level Red Alert, which mandates a complete lockdown.

Under ‘Red Alert’, a complete curfew will be imposed, the Delhi Metro will be closed, only essential private offices will be permitted to open, and malls will be closed. Essential shops in the city will be allowed to operate and only standalone non-essential shops will be allowed to operate between 10am and 6pm.