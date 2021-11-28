Kejriwal urges Modi to stop flights from regions affected by Omicron variant

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to flights from regions affected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Highlighting the “selfless service” of millions of Covid-19 warriors that helped India battle the deadly waves of coronavirus disease pandemic, Kejriwal said the government should take action from preventing the spread of the new variant of the virus.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus, considered to be highly infectious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations, has made its way to several European countries and Australia.

“We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognised by WHO, from entering India. A number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions,” Kejriwal wrote, urging the Prime Minister to stop flights from affected regions with immediate effect. He feared that a “delay in this regard may prove harmful, if any affected person enters India.”

The new variant, which finds its origins in South Africa, have been classified a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation.

Several countries have tightened their travel norms as suspected cases of Omicron variant are emerging rapidly. The new variant has now been detected in the United Kingdom, Australia, Czech Republic, Italy, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands and Hong Kong.