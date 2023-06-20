Kejriwal writes to L-G over spurt in crimes, says ‘nothing changed on ground despite…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has proposed a Cabinet meeting with lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on the law and order situation in view of recent murders in the national capital. In a scathing letter addressed to Saxena, Kejriwal expressed deep concern and highlighted the need for immediate and effective measures to restore the faith of Delhi's residents in their safety and security.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)

Delhi Police, which is controlled by the Union home ministry, is responsible for law enforcement in the national capital.

Referring to the recent murders that have sent shockwaves through the city, the chief minister stressed that the repeated occurrence of such serious crimes has eroded public confidence and called for a swift response to fulfil the obligations entrusted to those responsible for maintaining law and order.

“Though I am of the firm opinion that the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report which was made public last year, should have served as an eye-opener for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, both of whom are directly responsible for maintenance of law and order here, but unfortunately that did not happen,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said.

Citing the NCRB data, Kejriwal said Delhi alone accounted for 32.20 per cent of the total crimes against women in 19 cities. He alleged that nothing changed on the ground despite the need for urgent preventive steps on crimes against women. The chief minister called for effective police patrolling during night hours and engagement with the residents of Delhi on the issue of law and order.

Kejriwal requested the meeting days after two sisters were gunned down in RK Puram’s Ambedkar Basti. Pinky and Jyoti were shot dead reportedly while trying to prevent their brother Lalit from being kidnapped around 4am on Sunday. Police said the group wanted to exact revenge after Lalit allegedly abused one of the suspects, Dev, on Saturday night for not returning ₹10,000 he lent him.

“Due to lack of Delhi Police personnel in the field for reasons best known to your goodself, residents are being forced to engage private guards in large numbers in their respective areas in desperate situation for the safety of their lives and properties,” Kejriwal said.

He further stated, “I am constrained to state that the kind of urgency required for prevention of crimes in Delhi is completely missing on the part of decision makers responsible for the maintenance of law and order here.”

