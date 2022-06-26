Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal's dig as AAP's Durgesh Pathak wins Delhi's Rajindra Nagar bypoll seat

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak won with a margin of over 10,000 votes over his immediate rival, BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, on Sunday for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI File Photo)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 02:12 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday thanked the people of Rajindra Nagar and claimed that “people defeated their dirty politics” as his party candidate Durgesh Pathak won with a margin of more than 11,000 votes over his immediate rival, BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, for the assembly bypoll.

“I am grateful for this immense affection and love of the people of Delhi. This inspires us to work harder and serve. People defeated their dirty politics and appreciated our good work. Thank you Rajindra Nagar, thank you Delhi. #AAPsweepsRajinderNagar,” Kejriwal tweeted.

"All 16 rounds of counting have been completed. AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak has defeated his immediate rival Rajesh Bhatia (of BJP) by a margin of over 11,000 votes," Delhi chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh said.

According to official data, AAP's Pathak polled 40,319 votes, while his nearest rival Bhatia managed to get 28,851 votes. The victory margin was 11,468 votes.

Congress' contender Prem Lata could get only 2,014 votes in the bypoll.

The poll panel is yet to come out with the final voting figures.

The bypoll to the crucial assembly seat had taken place on June 23 with a low turnout at 43.75 per cent. Fourteen candidates threw their hats in the fray, which has largely been seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP.

Counting of votes had begun at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

(With inputs from PTI)

HT News Desk

