Kejriwal's 'no fight among us' announcement at INDIA alliance meet: ‘Jabardasti…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said there is no infighting among the parties that have joined the opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) though there are desperate attempts to project such ‘cracks’ in the opposition alliance. "I have been noticing one thing major forces have been deployed to break the INDIA alliance. Because they are certain that this alliance will be the reason for Modi's downfall. I have been noticing that there are forceful projections of infighting which is not there. I have attended three meetings of the alliance. I am saying with full responsibility that all meetings have been held in a very cordial atmosphere. There is no conflict. And no one has come here for any post. We all are here for the 140 crore people of the country," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal's assertion comes as AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar recently claimed that Kejriwal is the best suited for the PM post, which however the party later denied and said Kejriwal is not after the PM post.

In another apparent flashpoint between the Congress and the AAP, the Congress left Kejriwal out of the poster of the India meeting which they later deleted and in the fresh one Kejriwal's photo was included. AAP and the Congress are the political rivals in Delhi and earlier the AAP question proved to be thorny for the opposition alliance as Kejriwal threatened to withdraw support from the opposition alliance unless the Congress supported the AAP on the Delhi Services Act.

‘Feel very sad…’: Kejriwal on foreign national headlines

Without taking any name, Kejriwal said for the past few days the headlines of global dailies are about one person who is taking out money from the country and the government is helping him. “As an Indian, I feel very sad. The government thinks it is above God. And when such a thought creeps in, the downfall is imminent,” Kejriwal said hinting at the fresh allegations against the Adani Group which the business conglomerate denied.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.