Will contest together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA bloc's resolution for 2024 LS polls

The second day of the I.N.D.I.A. coalition meeting concluded with Opposition leaders releasing a joint statement declaring to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together ‘as far as possible’. It further announced that the seat-sharing arrangement among the 28 members of the bloc in different states will begin soon and it will be carried out in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take. Leaders of I.N.D.I.A. bloc(HT)

All the member parties of the bloc will organise public rallies soon in different parts of the country on several issues. The theme for their campaigns will be in line with the theme – Judega Bharat, Jiteega India.

A 14-member co-ordination committee has also been formed comprising senior leaders Sharad Pawar, KC Venugopal, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Abhishek Banerjee, Sanjay Raut, Tejashwi Yadav among others.

A total of four sub-groups in the alliance has also formed, each with separate responsibilities. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the leaders to formulate bullet points to devise the bloc's common agenda.

Meanwhile, Kharge criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government alleging them of ‘playing vendetta politics’. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not investigating the alleged stock manipulation of Adani Group.

“Yesterday, Shri Rahul Gandhi held a Press Conference here and questioned PM Narendra Modi’s silence on alleged Stock Manipulation by Adani Group. He demanded a JPC probe into charges of round tripping and reports of Opaque Investment from Mauritius based company. It is unexplainable why the Prime Minister is not getting the matter investigated?” he asked during his address at the coalition meeting.

The two-day meeting of the Opposition bloc held at Mumbai's Hotel Grand Hyatt to fomalise the coalition's structure and chalk out their campaign strategy for the upcoming general elections.

The coalition will decide to appoint a spokesperson along with a dedicated secretariat to ensure smooth co-ordination among the members of the alliance.

