Kejriwal's wife, daughter to campaign for Bhagwant Mann in Punjab tomorrow

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and daughter Harshita Kejriwal will be campaigning for AAP chief minister candidate in Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Friday. Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, Sunita Kejriwal wrote, "Will be seeking votes from brother-in-law Bhagwant Mann along with my daughter in Dhuri." Mann will be contesting from the Dhuri assembly constituency which falls in Sangrur district.

Sunita and Harshita will also take part in a programme called 'women's dialogue' in the assembly constituency and will campaign for the party along with Mann's mother and sister, news agency ANI reported.

Mann is a two-time MP from Dhuri. The Congress has fielded sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parkash Chand Garg from the Dhuri assembly seat. Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

For Kejriwal's wife and daughter, this will not be their first appearance in any election campaign. They have campaigned for Kejriwal in Delhi.

Sunita Kejriwal was an officer of the Indian Revenue Service and took voluntary retirement in 2016. Harshita Kejriwal is an IIT Delhi alumnus and runs a startup.

