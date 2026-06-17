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Kennedy orders American exposed to hantavirus to stay quarantined against her will, WSJ reports

CRUISESHIP-HANTAVIRUS/:Kennedy orders American exposed to hantavirus to stay quarantined against her will, WSJ reports

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 12:13 am IST
Reuters |
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June 16 - U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has ordered an American passenger exposed to hantavirus on a cruise ship to remain in quarantine despite medical advice and against her will, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Kennedy orders American exposed to hantavirus to stay quarantined against her will, WSJ reports

The passenger, Angela Perryman, 47, was one of 18 Americans quarantined in the U.S. after Andes hantavirus cases were found aboard a cruise ship earlier this year. The group had initially been placed at a Nebraska quarantine unit.

A Department of Health and Human Services official told Reuters that midnight June 21 would mark the completion of the 42-day monitoring period.

Reuters was unable to reach Perryman at the facility by phone.

According to the official, the remaining passengers at the quarantine unit will leave Nebraska on June 22. The 42-day period began following their return to the United States on May 10, the official added.

Eight U.S. residents who were on the hantavirus-hit MV Hondius returned to their home states following three weeks of monitoring at the National Quarantine Unit, the University of Nebraska Medical Center said earlier this month. Ten others remained under observation.

Perryman told the Journal and the Times that a copy of an order from Kennedy was slipped under the door to her room informing her that she could not return home.

Kennedy's order said despite the doctor's report, Perryman was reasonably believed to be infected with or exposed to the disease, according to the Journal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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