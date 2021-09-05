Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala: 12-year-old boy dies of Nipah virus in Kozhikode
india news

Kerala: 12-year-old boy dies of Nipah virus in Kozhikode

The samples had been sent to the lab of the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
By HT Correspondent | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 08:01 AM IST
An association of Pteropus medius bats led to the Nipah virus disease outbreak in Kerala in 2018.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

A 12-year-old boy died on Sunday morning from Nipah virus infection after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

A high-level meeting of the health department was reportedly held late on Saturday night over the case of the virus that had an outbreak in 2018 and claimed a number of deaths in the southern state. Another meeting will be held in a while in Kozhikode.

The samples had been sent to the lab of the National Institute of Virology in Pune and they have confirmed presence of the virus. The boy died on 5am on Sunday.

Also read | Amid Delta variant spread, Nipah virus antibodies in bats concern experts

Health minister Veena George has left for Kozhikode on Sunday morning to take stock of the situation.

The victim's relatives and all those who treated him have been put under quarantine. Strict vigil has been imposed in Kozhikode. The Union health ministry is also rushing a team to Kozhikode.

Already reeling under an unrelenting spread of the coronavirus outbreak, report of the Nipah virus death has only added to the state's worries. 

The first Nipah virus disease outbreak in south India was reported in the Kozhikode district on May 19, 2018. The state had witnessed 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases till June 1, 2018.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nipah virus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Teachers Day 2021: Know all about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

J-K police file case after videos show Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in Pak flag

International Day of Charity: Know its history and significance

Teachers' Day 2021: President Kovind to honour 44 meritorious teachers today
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP