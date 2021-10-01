Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala: 22-year-old killed in St Thomas College by her classmate
Kerala: 22-year-old killed in St Thomas College by her classmate

Abhishek, a Koothattukulam native, reportedly slit the victim's throat as she was coming out of the exam hall. Soon after this, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to the injury.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The victim was a resident of Vaikom, located northwest of Kottayam district, according to police. (PTI)

A 22-year-old girl was stabbed by her classmate, with whom she was reportedly in a relationship, in Kerala on Friday, multiple news agencies have reported quoting local police. As per the reports, the girl was killed by her classmate named Abhishek. Both were students of food processing technology at St Thomas College in Pala town.

"The incident happened in the afternoon. As per the preliminary information we have, the couple was earlier in a relationship. However, we are probing all angles," news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

Abhishek, a Koothattukulam native, reportedly slit the victim's throat as she was coming out of the exam hall. Soon after this, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to the injury.

Both were reported to be in a relationship and, according to local media reports, Abhishek was disgruntled after the victim broke up with him.

The victim was a resident of Vaikom, located northwest of Kottayam district, according to police.

An investigation into the murder has been launched and the police have taken Abhishek into custody.

In July, a 24-year-old dental student was killed in Kerala’s Ernakulam district after a stalker barged into her home and shot her. Subsequently, he also killed himself.

The victim was a house surgeon at Indira Gandhi Dental College in Kothamangalam. The 32-year-old stalker, identified as Rakhil, was from Kannur, the same district as her.

Rakhil had allegedly been harassing her for some time.

(With agency inputs)

