Kerala adds 28,514 new Covid-19 cases, hike in death rate cause for concern

One of the achievements of Kerala in the battle against Covid-19 is its low mortality rate but that too is under threat with the death rate going up steadily during the second wave of Coronavirus infections, the state health ministry data shows. Kerala reported 176 deaths on Saturday, the highest since the outbreak began. In the last two days, the death toll was 320.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the rise in the death rate was a serious concern and it is a big challenge to keep up the low-mortality rate. “According to experts, the peak of the second wave is almost over in the state. But virus-related complications and deaths are on the rise. It is a big concern. Our hospitals are fully equipped to face the threat,” he said.

The state’s mortality rate is the lowest in the country 0.4 per cent against the national average of 1.30 per cent but going by the recent hike it will be difficult for the state to maintain its low mortality rate, experts said.

The CM also said the government will do a medical auditing on black fungus cases and there is no shortage of medicines for the new malady. “Experts said such cases were reported even before the pandemic also. But there is a spike in such cases now. It has to be studied in detail,” he said.

At least 28 black fungus cases and two deaths have been reported so far. Experts said rampant self-medication by Covid-19 patients including steroids was one of the reasons for its surge. Though the government had advised home care for mild Covid-19 patients, many of them started taking drugs on their own without realising their complications-- and some of the medicines like Tocilizumab are readily available in medical stores, they said.

Kerala on Saturday added 28,514 new Covid-19 cases when 1,26,028 people were tested with a test positivity rate of 22.63 per cent. The active caseload has also come down to 2,89,283 after 45,400 patients recovered. Among those infected 123 are health workers and despite two shots of the vaccine, many health workers are getting infected again in the state.