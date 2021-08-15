Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala BJP chief booked for hoisting flag upside down on I-Day

BJP leaders, however, said the move was “a politically motivated” one and the snag was noticed halfway during flag hoisting and it was corrected immediately. But many Left workers took it to social media in a big way alleging that it was noticed only after the hoisting of the flag. The police later filed a case after examining the video footage.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Kerala BJP chief K Surendran was booked for allegedly hoisting the tricolour upside down during a flag hoisting ceremony in the party office in Thiruvananthapuram. (TWITTER/@surendranbjp.)

The Kerala police on Sunday booked the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kerala unit chief K Surendran for allegedly hoisting the tricolour upside down during the flag hoisting ceremony in the party office in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram.

The ruling CPI(M), which hoisted the tricolour in its party offices for the first time, also landed in a controversy. Congress leader K S Sabarinathan said at the party headquarters AKG Centre the tricolour was fluttering at the same level of the party flag. He said it was a violation of the National Flag Code which specifically says “no other flag or bunting should be placed higher than or side by side of the national flag.” The BJP also criticised it. “A case should be registered against the acting secretary who hoisted the flag with much fanfare. It shows the party can get away with any crime,” said party leader V V Rajesh. But the CPI(M) denied the charges.

