Kerala blast news LIVE updates: Amit Shah dials CM Pinarayi after Kalamassery explosion

Kerala blast LIVE updates: One person was killed and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi on Sunday morning. The cause of the blast is being probed.
The explosion occurred during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. Top police officials, including Kerala ATS, is at the spot.
An unidentified police official told PTI that they received a call at around 9 am about the explosions. Visuals on local TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site. Many people were seen outside the convention centre after the explosion.
According to Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into action. Kerala Health Minister Veena George has asked all government healthcare professionals to report for duty after the incident.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 12:13 PM
Kerala blast news: Amit Shah dials CM Pinarayi Vijayan
In a phone with Pinarayi Vijayan, Home Minister Amit Shah has taken stock of the situation, ANI reports.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 12:08 PM
Kerala blast news: Visuals from outsident the convention centre
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 12:04 PM
Kerala blast news: Cong MP Shashi Tharoor expresses shock
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed shock and dismay over the incident. Condemning the incident, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that it's tragic to see Kerala falling prey to the mentality of killing and destruction.
"I urge all religious leaders to united in condemning such barbarism and teaching their followers that violence archives nothing but more violence," Tharoor wrote on X.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:59 AM
Kerala blast news: NSG rushed to blast site
Teams of counter-terror sleuths and National Security Guards (NSG) have been sent to the Jehovah Witnesses Church in Kochi's Kalamassery after the blast.
The blast took place at 9.40 am in the church during which over 2,500 persons were present. More details about the incident here.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:46 AM
Kerala blast news: ‘We are collecting details,’ says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says that his government is collecting details regarding the incident, reports ANI.
“It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously,” Vijayan said. “I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation.”
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:45 AM
Kerala blast news: Visuals from Ernakulam
The police, medical and fire rescue services have been pressed into action in Kochi.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:39 AM
Kerala blast news: Site of explosion cordoned off, says minister
According to Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev, the blast site has been cordoned off. The police and fire rescue teams have been pressed into action, according to PTI.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:38 AM
Kerala blast news: Top officials, ATS at spot
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:34 AM
Kerala blast news: Explosion reported in Kochi, one killed
