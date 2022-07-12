Kerala: Bombs hurled at RSS office in Kannur district

A bomb was hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Kerala’s Kannur district in the early hours of Tuesday by two motorcycle-borne assailants, police said.

CCTV visuals of the area showed assailants who came on two motor cycles were reportedly scanning the area before hurling the bombs at the office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The window panes and gate of the office suffered damage in the attack. RSS and BJP leaders suspected the role of CPI(M) in the attack and sought a high-level inquiry. Later, they took out a protest in the town.

Also Read: RSS worker murdered on roadside in Kerala, communal tensions might flare up

“We suspect the role of CPI(M) in the attack. Neck-deep in trouble after disclosure of the gold smuggling accused, the ruling party is resorting to many tricks to divert attention,” said BJP Kannur district president N Harisdasan adding the party was trying to vitiate peace in the trouble-torn district.

However, CPI (M) denied any role in the attack.

Last week, two migrant workers from Assam, a father and son, were killed in a bomb explosion in the district. Both Fazal Khan (52) and his son Shahidul (22), were waste collectors in Mattanur area. A powerful bomb had gone off from their rented house when they were working. The blast was triggered when they were trying to open a steel tiffin box stuffed with explosives, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There has been a spurt in RSS-CPI(M) clashes in the area where such bomb attacks and freak explosions are routine. Over 200 people have died in the district since the past two decades.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON