Kerala: Burqa-clad male techie plants camera in Lulu Mall's female washroom, arrested

A 23-year-old male IT professional was arrested for allegedly entering a women's washroom wearing a burqa in Lulu Mall, a popular shopping complex, in Kerala's Kochi and recording their videos on his mobile phone.

Abhimanyu works in a leading IT firm based at the Infopark, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kochi Police said the man, identified as Abhimanyu, was arrested on Wednesday and later, sent to judicial custody. During the inspection, the phone was also found hidden in the toilet.

The accused, a B Tech graduate, was booked for the offences under sections 354(C) (Voyeurism) and 419 (Impersonation) of the IPC and Section 66 E of the Information Technology Act on the same day, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

He was then produced before a local court which remanded the accused to 14 days in judicial custody, an officer of Kalamassery police station said.

Abhimanyu works in a leading IT firm based at the Infopark in the city, police said.

He wore a burqa and entered a women's washroom and placed his mobile in there. He then put his phone in a small cardboard box, put a hole in it for the camera to record visuals and stuck it to the door of the washroom, the police added.

How was he caught?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After placing the camera, he came out from there and stood in front of the main door of the washroom. Noting his suspicious behaviour, the mall's security personnel reportedly informed the police who reached the spot and questioned the accused.

Later, it was found that he had disguised himself as a woman and was recording the scenes in the washroom on his mobile phone, police said.

Subsequently, the burqa and the mobile phone of the accused were seized and he was taken into custody. The police are now trying to find out if the accused had carried out such acts in the past anywhere else.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON