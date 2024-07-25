Kerala clarifies stand on External Secretary row: ‘No need to react unless…’

Kerala Chief Secretary V Venu said on Thursday that there is no need for the state government to react unless there is a specific communication from the Centre that states should not intrude into foreign affairs. The issue pertains to Kerala state government appointing a Secretary for External Cooperation at the state level. Kerala chief secretary V Venu addresses the media on Thursday(ANI)

Venu's remarks came on the suggestion by the Ministry of External Affairs that the Indian Constitution puts foreign affairs under the domain of the Union government.

Speaking to the media, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “The Constitution of India under the 7th Schedule list 1- Union list, item 10, clearly specifies that foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the Union Government. It is not a concurrent subject and definitely not a state subject.”

The MEA spokesperson added that the Union government is clear on its position that the states “should not intrude into matters that are beyond their constitutional jurisdiction.”

The Kerala chief secretary described the MEA statement as a general one and explained that the state government is aware of its Constitutional limitations.

Venu said that the MEA did not express any specific opinion about Kerala. “Unless and until there is a specific communication from Govt of India regarding the posting we have done...there is no need for the state govt to react to this,” he added.

On July 15, the Kerala government issued an order giving K Vasuki, secretary in the labour and skills department, the additional charge of “matters connected with External Cooperation”. The Resident Commissioner at Kerala House in Delhi will be supporting the secretary in matters concerning external cooperation and will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, missions and embassies.

The BJP has described the move as “blatant overreach” and sought to know the rationale behind it. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI that it is entirely appropriate for state governments to work without Embassies abroad for matters involving the welfare of their residents.

(With inputs from ANI)