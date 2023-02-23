Kerala CM fund: Anti-graft agency finds irregularities in disbursal

Kerala’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has found irregularities and embezzlement in the disbursal of money from the chief minister (CM)’s relief fund amid a state-wide probe, the agency’s head said on Thursday.

Officials said some government officials, agents, and doctors were behind the diversion of relief funds. (HT PHOTO)

Manoj Abraham, the bureau’s director, said raids were continuing and the exact amount pilfered will be known after some time. He added some government officials, agents, and doctors were behind the diversion of relief funds.

“We have checked records of the last two years and found serious irregularities in some cases. Our investigation is going on. The investigation will not affect the disbursement of help to the deserving.”

Abraham said they are verifying the medical and income certificates of some beneficiaries and probing the role of officials, doctors, and agents. “We have given a toll-free number seeking the support of the public and people aware of such cheating cases.”

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the inquiry after some complaints came to his notice.

Vigilance officials said crores of rupees were embezzled after fudging documents and certificates. In one case, a doctor in Kollam was found to have issued certificates to over 1,500 people in the last five years for financial assistance.

The relief fund is mainly meant for the needy. People suffering from serious ailments and victims of natural disasters usually need income, and doctors’ certification for financial help under the scheme.

In another case, an NRI from Ernakulam received ₹three lakh in two instalments for a degenerative ailment while working abroad.

Officials said in other cases, money was disbursed but without treatment details or cost of treatment. Some agents have been detained for questioning in connection with the fraud.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan hit out at the government over the lapses. “It is a shocking development. During the 2018 floods, money was donated to the relief fund from the world over. Flood relief distributions were mainly carried out by party workers and we warned several times that most needy failed to get any help.”

He added the government and ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) brushed aside their criticism.

There was no immediate comment from the CPI(M).