Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: VD Satheesan set to be sworn in as CM with new cabinet; ceremony to begin soon
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: VD Satheesan is set to take oath as the new chief minister of Kerala as the state will see a change in government after 10 years of Left rule. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi among attendees for the swearing-in ceremony.
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: After a decade of Left rule, Kerala is set for a change in government today, with a 21-member UDF cabinet led by Congress leader VD Satheesan scheduled to be sworn in at 10 am in Thiruvananthapuram. ...Read More
Preparations for the ceremony have been completed at Central Stadium, where a massive stage has been erected for the oath-taking event, says news agency PTI. Temporary rain shelters and seating arrangements have also been put in place for thousands of party workers, political leaders, and invited guests.
Who all are attending?
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among those expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. With the UDF returning to power in Kerala, the Congress will now govern three southern states — Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala.
Heavy security arrangements have been made across the state capital ahead of the high-profile event.
Who all are part of cabinet?
After two days of hectic lobbying and consultations, Satheesan submitted the list of 20 ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Sunday evening.
The proposed cabinet includes senior Congress leaders and former ministers Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and AP Anil Kumar, along with KPCC chief Sunny Joseph. Chennithala had also emerged as a contender for the chief minister’s post before the AICC selected Satheesan.
Senior IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty, RSP leader Shibu Baby John, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph, and Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob will also be part of the new cabinet.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 18 May 2026 09:38:55 am
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: The stage is set for the ceremony
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: The first visuals from the Central stadium in Thiruvananthapuram have come, courtesy ANI. The ceremony will start at 10 am.
- Mon, 18 May 2026 09:34:22 am
VD Satheesan oath-taking ceremony LIVE: UDF govt likely to take these decisions soon after swearing in
VD Satheesan oath-taking ceremony LIVE: All eyes are on the first Cabinet decisions, as the UDF had promised five key guarantees:
- Free KSRTC bus travel for women
- A monthly stipend of ₹1,000 for girl students in colleges
- An increase in welfare pension to ₹3,000
- Health insurance coverage up to ₹25 lakh per household
- Interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh for young entrepreneurs. (PTI)
- Mon, 18 May 2026 09:26:30 am
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lands in Kerala to attend ceremony
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: Reacting to the swearing-in of the new Kerala government, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Congress-led alliance returning to power in the state after a decade was a matter of great happiness. He added that every new government brings fresh schemes and initiatives for the people.
- Mon, 18 May 2026 09:20:27 am
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: Former CM likely to attend ceremony
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: Senior leaders from across the political spectrum, including former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, and IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, are also expected to attend the event. (PTI)
- Mon, 18 May 2026 09:12:48 am
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: List of attendees
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: Congress president Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Karnataka deputy CM D K Shivakumar will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the ceremony.
- Mon, 18 May 2026 09:02:03 am
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: Meet the new Kerala cabinet
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: The 20-member Cabinet that will take oath along with Satheesan includes senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji and VE Abdul Gafoor.
Other ministers in the Cabinet are Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi and O J Janeesh. (ANI)
- Mon, 18 May 2026 08:34:23 am
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: A new government to be formed today in Kerala
Kerala CM oath-taking LIVE: Kerala is all set for a regime change on Monday, with a 21-member UDF cabinet led by Congress leader VD Satheesan set to be sworn in at the state capital at 10 am.