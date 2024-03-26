Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ & ‘Jai Hind’ coined by Muslims, BJP hits back

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sparked a massive controversy over his remarks, claiming that the slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Hind’ were coined by Muslims.



"Now, in some programmes we hear some Sangh Parivar leaders asking people to chant 'Bharat mata ki Jai'. Who coined the slogan Bharat mata ki jai? Was it some Sangh Parivar leader? I don't know if the Sangh Parivar knows this. His name is Azimullah Khan. I don't know if they know that he is not a Sangh Parivar leader," ANI quoted the Kerala CM as saying. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

"He was the prime minister to the Maratha Peshwa Nana Saheb in the 19th century. We should know that he coined the term Bharat Mata ki Jai. I don't know if Sangh Parivar will decide not to chant the slogan since it was framed by a Muslim?" Vijayan added while speaking at a rally against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday.



The chief minister further said,"Similarly, a former diplomat, Abid Hasan, coined the term 'Jai Hind'. So Jai Hind is also a contribution by a Muslim. Therefore, I want to say that the Sangh Parivar, who says Muslims should leave India, and be sent to Pakistan, should understand this history."



Vijayan had attacked the Narendra Modi government over the implementation of the CAA and accused it of attempting to give citizenship on the basis of religion.



Lashing out at Vijayan, Kerala BJP leader P K Krishnadas asked if the CM and other Left leaders would be ready to raise the slogans as they were coined by Muslims.

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also attacked Vijayan, accusing him of indulging in divisive politics for votes.



He such kind of "stale and 100-year-old" politics is not going to yield any positive result for the opposition parties as people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



