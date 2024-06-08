Kerala CM releases 1-yr progress report

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government on Friday released a progress report detailing the work it has done over the last one year. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine during the release of LDF government’s progress report of its achievements in 2023-24, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday (PTI)

The report was released in Thiruvananthapuram by the CM in the presence of top ministers and bureaucrats comes just days after the government marked the third anniversary of its second consecutive term in power. The Vijayan government was elected for the first time in 2016 after dislodging the then UDF government, it was re-elected to power in 2021 with a bigger mandate.

The progress report gave detailed updates on the 900 promises that were made by the CPM-led LDF after it returned to power in 2021. The promises ranged from jobs to 20 lakh skilled workers, elimination of extreme poverty, transforming the state into one of the best in India in terms of infrastructure, upgrading the local self-government facilities to maintaining balance in environmental sustainability and branding home-grown coffee as carbon-neutral.

Vijayan said that his administration worked efficiently despite several obstacles in the form of financial challenges and natural disasters including Cyclone Ockhi, the 2018 and 2019 floods, the outbreaks of Nipah virus and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the state was able to increase its income and revenue through tax collection to a great extent and cited the increase in welfare pensions to a large section of people from ₹600 to ₹1,600. While slamming the central government for policies affecting the functioning of the state-run firm that distributes the pensions, he termed it a “temporary setback”. “The government hopes that the situation will be favourable soon and therefore the pensions will be paid,” he said.

The CM also took a dig at a prominent Christian priest who had said that the Vijayan government was re-elected in 2021 solely on the basis of the relief work it did post the 2018 floods. The priest slammed the government saying it should not expect another flood to get re-elected again.

The CM, responding to the remarks of the priest, said, “These remarks show that there are ignorant people even among priests.”