Kerala: Colleges reopen amid strict Covid protocols

After one-and-a-half-year, the college campus in the state came back to life again as normal classes resumed on Monday. Big banners and cut-outs were visible outside prominent colleges to welcome students after a pandemic-induced long break, but with Covid norms in place. After college, schools will also resume physical classes from November 1.

“I could not control my tears as I stepped in. I was enrolled in the college as a first-year BA student but now I am in my final year. Back to campus, we will have to compensate for the lost days, fun and frolic is galore, but of course with Covid-19 norms, ” said Aswati Nair, a student of the Government Women’s College in the capital.

Earlier, the government was planning to open colleges on October 18, but it was deferred given heavy rains. State higher education minister R Bindhu said the education sector will become vibrant with the reopening of schools as well. The government had instructed students above 18 to take at least one dose of the vaccine but the majority of them said they are fully vaccinated. Many educational institutions said attendance was more than 80 per cent, higher than routine days.

“Before opening, we have asked all schools to convene parent-teachers meetings to ensure smooth running. A helpline will be there for each school. There is no compulsion to attend classes, and parents can take appropriate decisions,” said education minister V Sivankutty, adding that online classes will also continue. The state education department has allotted ₹2.85 crore for schools for buying sanitisers and soaps.

The state had been witnessing maximum Covid-19 cases in the country for more than four months. On Monday, it reported 6,664 cases whereas the country’s caseload was 14,306. According to the serosurvey conducted in October, at least 82 per cent of people above 18 years have antibodies against Covid-19 and over 40 per cent of children in the 5-17 age group are also exposed to the virus in Kerala.

