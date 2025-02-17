Kerala Congress mouthpiece targets Shashi Tharoor for praising PM Modi, state govt

Congress mouthpiece in Kerala, Veekshanam Daily, on Monday criticised party leader Shashi Tharoor, without naming him, for praising the entrepreneurial growth of the state under the Left government, PTI reported. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi,(PTI)

The party, in the editorial, urged Shashi Tharoor not to betray the expectations of thousands of party workers ahead of the upcoming local body elections in the state, according to news agency PTI.

The editorial also said that an anti-incumbency wave was prevalent in the state and that attempts to suppress it by those responsible for fuelling it represented a 'distorted' political practice.

It also criticised Shashi Tharoor's positive remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States.

Modi hugging President Donald Trump and receiving assurance in trade-military treaties was not a great thing, it said, adding that it was merely gesture by two administrators to improve their image.

Also Read | 'India should protest if deportees from US were handcuffed on flight': Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor has been receiving criticism from the Kerala Congress unit for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit and Kerala’s startup economy under the ruling LDF alliance.

Shashi Tharoor's clarification



On Sunday, he had clarified that his article in an English daily contained no political references and that his focus was solely on Kerala's entrepreneurial and innovation-driven growth, intending to showcase the state's development in that specific area.

"I wrote this article as an MP, focusing on a specific issue in Kerala the transformation of the business environment driven by the growth of the startup sector," his post said.

"I take this opportunity to proudly acknowledge that it was former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, as a Congressman, who laid the foundation for this progress. The developments stem from his initiatives, including the launch of the Startup Village and the state's Startup Mission. The current government has naturally carried them forward," it added.

(Inputs from PTI)