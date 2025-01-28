Kerala: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi meets family of tiger attack victim

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday visited the family of the woman who was killed by a tiger last week in this high-range district in Kerala. New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI12_16_2024_000075A)(PTI)

Priyanka, also the Congress general secretary, arrived at the Kannur airport and then travelled to Wayanad by road, a party source said.

She reached the home of Radha, who was killed by a tiger when she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village here on January 24, at around 1.15 pm and consoled the victim's family.

The 'man-eater' tiger that killed Radha was found dead in Kerala's high-range district of Wayanad on Monday and an autopsy on the dead cat revealed the presence of the victim's hair, dress, and a pair of earrings in its stomach, forest officials said.

The Wayanad MP will also be visiting the family of N M Vijayan, former district office-bearer of the party, who, along with his son, died by suicide.

Seventy-eight-year-old Vijayan, who was the Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer, and his son Jijesh, 38, died at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on December 27, 2024 after attempting suicide.

The incident has triggered a political controversy, with the ruling CPI(M) alleging that a cooperative bank job scam involving MLA I C Balakrishnan pushed the duo to take such drastic action.

Prominent Congress leaders in the district, including Balakrishnan and DCC president N D Appachan, were, thereafter, arrested in connection with the case and released on bail as they had obtained anticipatory bail from court.

After visiting Vijayan's family, Priyanka will hold a meeting at the collectorate in the afternoon, the source said.