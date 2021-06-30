Kerala Covid-19 lockdown extended from July 1: Check details here

With Kerala continuing to witness a significant number of Covid-19 cases on a daily basis, the Kerala government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown restrictions for one more week. The new restrictions would come into effect from July 1.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 13,550 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative cases to 29,10,507 while the toll mounted to 13,093 with the addition of 104 recent deaths. 10,283 patients recovered from the disease, and at present, there are 99,174 persons undergoing treatment in Kerala.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to categories local bodies on the basis of the average Test Positivity Rate (TPR).

Here's all the latest guidelines:

Vijayan announced a change in the funeral protocol for Covid-19 victims, with relatives now being permitted to see the body and perform limited religious rites, all within an hour. "Family members and relatives are unable to pay their last respects to those who died of Covid-19. This is adding to emotional distress. To address it, the bodies of those who died of Covid-19 will be allowed to be taken home. The body can be kept for up to one hour," he said. Banks have been directed to halt the revenue recovery proceedings of Covid-19 victims who have defaulted on bank loans. The Local Self Government bodies have been reclassified on the basis of the average test-positivity rate (TPR) for the last seven days. Accordingly, there are 165 local bodies in the A category (TPR less than 6 per cent), 473 in the B category (6-12 per cent TPR), 316 in the C category (12-18 per cent TPR), and 80 in the D category (TPR more than 18 per cent).