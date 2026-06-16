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Kerala: ED questions CMRL MD''s wife, son in money laundering probe

Kerala: ED questions CMRL MD''s wife, son in money laundering probe

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 12:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Kochi, The ED on Tuesday questioned the son and wife of CMRL Founder Sasidharan Kartha, in connection with a money laundering case involving the company and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T, officials said.

Kerala: ED questions CMRL MD''s wife, son in money laundering probe

Sharan S Kartha and Jaya Kartha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office here around 10.15 am in response to a summons issued by the agency, they added.

According to the company website, Sharan is the managing director, and Jaya is a director on the board of CMRL.

The agency on Monday had questioned Shiiby Kartha, daughter of Sasidharan Kartha, in connection with the case.

The ED is also probing Sasja India Private Limited and Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited , two other firms associated with the Kartha family.

Veena has been asked to appear before the agency officials on June 17 for questioning, they said.

The ED probe pertains to allegations that CMRL paid 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a company owned by Veena, without receiving any services in return.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kochi pinarayi vijayan enforcement directorate
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