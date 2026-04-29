Kerala Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: Vijayan's third term or Cong-led UDF's return? Predictions to be out shortly

Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: Kerala voted in its Assembly elections in a single phase on April 9, with the results for the polling expected on May 4. The results will be announced along with those of Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Assam. ...Read More

Exit poll predictions for the high-stakes contest between CPI(M) led LDF, Congress-led UDF, and the NDA will be out shortly, with voting for the second phase of the West Bengal elections over.

While the LDF is seeking a third consecutive term in office, which would be a first in Kerala, the polls witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party stepping up efforts to expand its presence in the state. Kerala has traditionally seen alternating governments between LDF and UDF, a four-decade pattern broken by the latter in 2021.

The Election Commission of India fixed a specific period of time during which voter survey results cannot be published. The carrying or publishing of exit polls was banned from 7 am on April 9, 2026 until 6. 30 pm on April 29, 2026.

How accurate were polls in 2021?

The CPI(M)-led UDF broke the alternating governments pattern in the previous assembly elections, with this shift broadly gauged by the pollsters in 2021.

The exit polls for Kerala in 2021 had predicted nearly 100 seats for the CPI(M) led-LDF, with different ranges given by each pollster. Axis My India projected 104-120 seats for the LDF and 20-36 for UDF, while CVoter predicted 71-77 for LDF and 62-68 for UDF. Republic-CNX predicted 72-80 seats for LDF and 58-64 seats for UDF, and News 24-Today's Chanakya projected 102 for LDF. While the ranges varied, all pollsters handed a victory to the LDF.

The results were majorly in line with the predictions in 2021, wih the LDF winning 99 seats in the 140-seat Assembly, and the UDF getting 41 seats.