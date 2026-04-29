Kerala Exit Polls 2026 LIVE: Vijayan's third term or Cong-led UDF's return? Predictions to be out shortly
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: While the LDF is seeking a third consecutive term in office, which would be a first in Kerala, the polls witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party stepping up efforts to expand its presence in the state. Kerala has traditionally seen alternating governments between LDF and UDF.
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: Kerala voted in its Assembly elections in a single phase on April 9, with the results for the polling expected on May 4. The results will be announced along with those of Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Assam. ...Read More
Exit poll predictions for the high-stakes contest between CPI(M) led LDF, Congress-led UDF, and the NDA will be out shortly, with voting for the second phase of the West Bengal elections over.
While the LDF is seeking a third consecutive term in office, which would be a first in Kerala, the polls witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party stepping up efforts to expand its presence in the state. Kerala has traditionally seen alternating governments between LDF and UDF, a four-decade pattern broken by the latter in 2021.
The Election Commission of India fixed a specific period of time during which voter survey results cannot be published. The carrying or publishing of exit polls was banned from 7 am on April 9, 2026 until 6. 30 pm on April 29, 2026.
How accurate were polls in 2021?
The CPI(M)-led UDF broke the alternating governments pattern in the previous assembly elections, with this shift broadly gauged by the pollsters in 2021.
The exit polls for Kerala in 2021 had predicted nearly 100 seats for the CPI(M) led-LDF, with different ranges given by each pollster. Axis My India projected 104-120 seats for the LDF and 20-36 for UDF, while CVoter predicted 71-77 for LDF and 62-68 for UDF. Republic-CNX predicted 72-80 seats for LDF and 58-64 seats for UDF, and News 24-Today's Chanakya projected 102 for LDF. While the ranges varied, all pollsters handed a victory to the LDF.
The results were majorly in line with the predictions in 2021, wih the LDF winning 99 seats in the 140-seat Assembly, and the UDF getting 41 seats.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:48:06 pm
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: Pinarayi Vijayan still most favoured to become CM, Axis My India data shows
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: Kerala chief minister is still the most favoured for the post, Axis My India data showed. For the next chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan got 33 per cent nods, with UDF's VD Satheesan the next in line at 21 per cent.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:39:27 pm
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: Matrize predicts UDF surge with 70-75 seats
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: After People's Pulse, Matrize has also predicted a surge for the Congress-led UDF, giving it between 70-75 seats.
Meanwhile, it projected 60-65 seats for the ruling LDF. The NDA might get between 3-5 seats, according to Matrize.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:35:28 pm
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: People's Pulse predicts Congress-led UDF to get between 75-85 seats
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: People's Pulse has predicted the Congress-led UDF will get between 75-85 seats. Meawhile, the pollster said the incumbent LDF will get between 55-65 seats.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:30:10 pm
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: What are exit polls?
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: Exit polls are published soon after voting concludes to understand voting patterns and estimate possible results.
People participating are asked about the party they voted for, along with details such as age, gender and community, to study trends. While not always fully correct, they can predict the voter mood and possible shifts before the official results are announced.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:27:52 pm
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: When will predictions be released?
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: Predictions are expected to be released shortly after 6.30 pm. The carrying out or publishing of exit polls is banned from 7:00 am on April 9, 2026, until 6:30 pm on April 29, 2026.
The Election Commission has fixed a specific period during which voter survey results cannot be published.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:25:54 pm
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: Who makes up Kerala’s LDF?
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: The Left Democratic Front is led by the Communist Party of India (M), and has been the ruling alliance since 2016.
LDF has won a total of 6 elections out of 10 since the formation of the alliance in 1980. The alliance consists of CPI (M), CPI, and various smaller parties.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 05:50:30 pm
Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: Projections to be out shortly
Kerala Exit Poll LIVE: Pollsters will soon release their projections for elections for the 140-seat Assembly in Kerala. The state voted in a single phase on April 9.