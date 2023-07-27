Kerala govt gives nod to new liquor policy, hikes bar license fee

The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday approved the 2023-24 state liquor policy while hiking the bar license fee, producing mild alcohol from certain local fruits, and rebranding of toddy produced in the state.

Toddy will be marketed as the traditional, natural beverage of the state, Kerala minister for Excise and Local Self-Government MB Rajesh said. (HT Photo)

Minister for Excise and Local Self-Government MB Rajesh outlined the proposals which are part of new policy at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

“A decision has been taken to produce low intensity liquor and wine from certain locally-available fruits and distribute it. The necessary laws for this will be framed. Another important proposal is that in areas where there is a high flow of foreign tourists, restaurants there will be given licenses to sell beer and wine during the tourist season. Consultations will be made with the tourism department to finetune the proposal,” Rajesh said.

As part of the policy, the bar license fee in the state will be hiked from ₹30 lakh to ₹35 lakh and the license fee for serving alcohol in clubs for seamen and marine officers (FL-4) will be raised from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh, the minister added.

“Toddy will be marketed as the traditional, natural beverage of the state. A track and trace model will be implemented in the movement of toddy from one district to another in order to ensure transparency,” he said.

“Though there is legal provision for 559 retail outlets selling IMFL liquor to operate, only 309 are currently operating. Steps will be taken to open the others. The process of affixing QR codes on liquor bottles sold through state-run BEVCO will be completed this year,” said Rajesh.

The new policy also allows the sale of liquor within industrial parks in the state.

