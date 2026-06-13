Kozhikode , Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged that the state government was "lethargic" in handling the Nipah outbreak.

Kerala govt 'lethargic' in handling Nipah outbreak: LoP Pinarayi Vijayan

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On June 10, a 43-year-old Ramanattukara native was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College, and the test confirmed that he is infected with Nipah.

Responding to reporters here, the former chief minister said the Nipah virus outbreak was a matter that must be handled with utmost seriousness.

"The concern here is whether the situation is being dealt with at the level of seriousness that Nipah warrants. I am not referring to the doctors' intervention. What I mean is that the Health Department and the government should take the initiative to fully mobilise the healthcare system and ensure the necessary interventions," he said.

According to Vijayan, such an initiative was not visible at present. Previous health ministers in the state were not medical graduates.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet, during periods when Kerala faced severe Nipah outbreaks in the past, including multiple phases of the crisis, the government machinery, including the health minister, was fully prepared and actively involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet, during periods when Kerala faced severe Nipah outbreaks in the past, including multiple phases of the crisis, the government machinery, including the health minister, was fully prepared and actively involved. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Everyone knows the kind of interventions that were undertaken then." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Everyone knows the kind of interventions that were undertaken then." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "What we are seeing now is an extremely lethargic situation. The Health Minister has not yet come here or intervened directly. The presence of the Health Minister would help energise all concerned officials and facilitate necessary interventions. I do not wish to go into other aspects now, but this is not the right approach," Vijayan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "What we are seeing now is an extremely lethargic situation. The Health Minister has not yet come here or intervened directly. The presence of the Health Minister would help energise all concerned officials and facilitate necessary interventions. I do not wish to go into other aspects now, but this is not the right approach," Vijayan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said everyone was aware of the seriousness of Nipah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said everyone was aware of the seriousness of Nipah. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The government must undertake stronger precautionary and awareness measures. That has not happened so far, and it should happen immediately," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The government must undertake stronger precautionary and awareness measures. That has not happened so far, and it should happen immediately," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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On the transfer of Director of Health Services K J Reena, Vijayan said such an action should not have been taken at a time when the state was dealing with the spread of Shigella cases and a Nipah outbreak.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus that can spread from animals to humans and, in some cases, between humans.

Fruit bats, also known as flying foxes, are the natural reservoir of the virus.

The infection can cause severe respiratory illness and encephalitis, and has a high fatality rate.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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