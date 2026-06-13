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Kerala govt 'lethargic' in handling Nipah outbreak: LoP Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala govt 'lethargic' in handling Nipah outbreak: LoP Pinarayi Vijayan

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 11:33 am IST
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Kozhikode , Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged that the state government was "lethargic" in handling the Nipah outbreak.

Kerala govt 'lethargic' in handling Nipah outbreak: LoP Pinarayi Vijayan

On June 10, a 43-year-old Ramanattukara native was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College, and the test confirmed that he is infected with Nipah.

Responding to reporters here, the former chief minister said the Nipah virus outbreak was a matter that must be handled with utmost seriousness.

"The concern here is whether the situation is being dealt with at the level of seriousness that Nipah warrants. I am not referring to the doctors' intervention. What I mean is that the Health Department and the government should take the initiative to fully mobilise the healthcare system and ensure the necessary interventions," he said.

According to Vijayan, such an initiative was not visible at present. Previous health ministers in the state were not medical graduates.

On the transfer of Director of Health Services K J Reena, Vijayan said such an action should not have been taken at a time when the state was dealing with the spread of Shigella cases and a Nipah outbreak.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus that can spread from animals to humans and, in some cases, between humans.

Fruit bats, also known as flying foxes, are the natural reservoir of the virus.

The infection can cause severe respiratory illness and encephalitis, and has a high fatality rate.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kerala assembly kozhikode pinarayi vijayan
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