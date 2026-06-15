Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister V D Satheesan will take part in the self-enumeration process beginning Tuesday, ahead of the 2027 exercise-the country's first fully digital census.

Kerala Guv, CM to lead self-enumeration as Census 2027 begins

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The 15-day self-enumeration facility will be available from June 16 to June 30 through the Census portal, allowing residents to directly submit details of their households before the commencement of field operations, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Arlekar will record his details on the self-enumeration portal at Lok Bhavan at 11 am on June 16, it said.

Satheesan will participate in the exercise at 12.30 pm the same day, followed by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.

The state police chief will complete the process at the police headquarters on June 17, it added.

The first phase of Census 2027-the House Listing and Housing Census-will be conducted across Kerala from July 1 to July 30, 2026.

The second phase, Population Enumeration, is scheduled for February 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said Census 2027 is expected to be a landmark exercise, with digital tools being used for data collection, compilation and dissemination to improve efficiency, accuracy and speed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Census 2027 is expected to be a landmark exercise, with digital tools being used for data collection, compilation and dissemination to improve efficiency, accuracy and speed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As many as 33 questions have been notified for the House Listing and Housing Census. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As many as 33 questions have been notified for the House Listing and Housing Census. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The state government had earlier issued a notification seeking public cooperation in furnishing accurate information for the exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government had earlier issued a notification seeking public cooperation in furnishing accurate information for the exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The information submitted through the self-enumeration portal will be verified by enumerators during their field visits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The information submitted through the self-enumeration portal will be verified by enumerators during their field visits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Around 61,282 enumerators and 10,189 supervisors, mostly teachers and other government employees, have been identified across the state for the census exercise, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 61,282 enumerators and 10,189 supervisors, mostly teachers and other government employees, have been identified across the state for the census exercise, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Enumerators will use a dedicated mobile application for data collection, while the entire operation will be managed through the Census Management and Monitoring System portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enumerators will use a dedicated mobile application for data collection, while the entire operation will be managed through the Census Management and Monitoring System portal. {{/usCountry}}

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Conducted under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, and the Census Rules, 1990, the Census of India is regarded as one of the world's largest administrative and statistical exercises.

Officials added that this will be the 16th census in the country's history and the eighth since Independence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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