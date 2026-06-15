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Kerala Guv, CM to lead self-enumeration as Census 2027 begins

Kerala Guv, CM to lead self-enumeration as Census 2027 begins

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 05:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister V D Satheesan will take part in the self-enumeration process beginning Tuesday, ahead of the 2027 exercise-the country's first fully digital census.

Kerala Guv, CM to lead self-enumeration as Census 2027 begins

The 15-day self-enumeration facility will be available from June 16 to June 30 through the Census portal, allowing residents to directly submit details of their households before the commencement of field operations, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Arlekar will record his details on the self-enumeration portal at Lok Bhavan at 11 am on June 16, it said.

Satheesan will participate in the exercise at 12.30 pm the same day, followed by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.

The state police chief will complete the process at the police headquarters on June 17, it added.

The first phase of Census 2027-the House Listing and Housing Census-will be conducted across Kerala from July 1 to July 30, 2026.

The second phase, Population Enumeration, is scheduled for February 2027.

Conducted under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, and the Census Rules, 1990, the Census of India is regarded as one of the world's largest administrative and statistical exercises.

Officials added that this will be the 16th census in the country's history and the eighth since Independence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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