Kerala HC declines to suspend conviction of Lakshadweep MP in attempt to murder case

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2023 02:55 PM IST

The Kerala high court on Tuesday declined to suspend the conviction of Lakshadweep Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Faizal in connection with the 2009 attempt to murder case, but at the same time also stayed the punishment awarded to him by the Kavaratti sessions court.

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal at Parliament House complex during the Budget Session in March this year. (PTI File Photo)

The Lakshadweep UT administration had moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s suspension of Faizal’s conviction and sentence in January this year. The top court on August 22 called the HC verdict “erroneous” and set aside the judgement.

Faizal and three others were convicted and sentenced to prison for varying periods, from one month to 10 years, by a sessions court in Kavaratti for attempting to murder Mohammed Salih, the son-in-law of late Congress leader and former union minister PM Sayeed in the run up to the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Sayeed represented the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency for 10 consecutive terms from 1967 to 2004 and was the Union minister of power from 2004-2005.

Faizal, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was elected as the MP from Lakshadweep in 2014 and 2019.

