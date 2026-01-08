The Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended the interim protection from arrest to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil till Jan 21 and allowed the impleading petition filed by the survivor in the rape and abortion case. Kerala HC gives interim relief from arrest to Mamkootathil

The order was pronounced by Justice A Badharudeen who posted the case for detailed hearing on January 21 after which the decision on the MLA’s request for anticipatory bail will be made.

The MLA had moved the HC after his petition for anticipatory bail in the case was rejected by the Principal and Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram last month. Subsequently, the HC granted the legislator interim protection from arrest.

Mamkootathil, expelled from the Congress last year in the wake of multiple compaints of rape, in the case registered at Nemom police station in Thiruvananthapuram district is accused of raping a woman, causing her miscarriage, volunterily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The rape survivor’s husband has also submitted complaints to the chief minister and the DGP, accusing the MLA of disrupting his family life. The man has alleged that the police are not taking adequate action against the MLA.

On his part, the MLA has claimed that his relationship with the complainant in the case was ‘consensual’ and dismissed allegations of forced abortion.