Kerala HC quashes another V-C appointment, govt to examine order before taking steps

The Kerala high court on Monday quashed the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (Kufos), K Riji John, for violating the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

The order comes as a setback for the state government which has locked horns with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over selection of V-Cs in different varsities in the state.

John was among 11 V-Cs who were served with show-cause notices by the Governor after the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University V-C M S Rajashree last month.

A division bench of Chief Justice S Mani Kumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly on Monday ruled that the constitution of selection committee and its recommendations were not in line with the UGC guidelines making the V-C’s appointment illegal. Though the V-C sought time to file an appeal, the court refused directed the chancellor (Governor) to constitute a new search committee as per UGC norms.

The verdict came on a petition filed by two senior teachers K K Vijayan and Sadasivan, who were in the reckoning for the post, questioning the appointment of John, citing violations of UGC norms. John was appointed as the V-C in January 2021.

The court found that search committee to select the V-C was not constituted in accordance with the rules and that it failed to recommend three names for the post as per the UGC guidelines. The court agreed with the contention of the petitioners that the selection committee will have to submit a list three candidates but it recommended the name of John alone for the appointment.

The verdict was welcomed by the BJP and the Congress. But, the CPI(M) said the verdict would be legally examined.

State finance minister K N Balagopal said the order might have been specific to the procedure followed in appointment of the V-C of KUFOS and may not be applicable to everyone else.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said the verdict was a setback to the LDF government which had allegedly appointed their favourites to key positions in the varsities.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan alleged that the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Khan were to blame for the appointments.

“They both created this problem. The Opposition stand that appointments were in violation of UGC norms has been endorsed by both the Supreme Court and Kerala HC,” he said.

BJP state president K Surendran said it was an indication that the Governor’s stand was correct and that of the ruling Left wrong.

With PTI inputs