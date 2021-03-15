Home / India News / Kerala High Court allows transgender woman to join NCC, calls for changes in enrolment criteria
india news

Kerala High Court allows transgender woman to join NCC, calls for changes in enrolment criteria

This comes days after Hina Haneefa had moved a petition challenging a section of the NCC act that only allowed males and females to enrol with the cadet corps.
Written by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) march. (Mukhtar Khan / AP)

Kerala High Court on Monday allowed a transgender woman to seek admission into the National Cadet Corps, the youth wing of the Indian armed forces, saying the fact that the NCC act does not recognise the third gender cannot be a reasonable justification to deny entry to a trans person. This comes days after Hina Haneefa had moved a petition challenging a section of the NCC act that only allowed males and females to enrol with the cadet corps.

The single bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman said the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, recognises a transgender person's right to self-perceived gender identity. "In view of the specific provisions of the 2019 act, a transgender person has the right to be recognised not only as a transgender but also a right to self-perceived gender, i.e. the female gender," Sivaraman was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

"The denial of enrolment is unsustainable. The petitioner will be entitled to participate in the selection process on the basis of her application. If she is successful, the petitioner will be enrolled in NCC Unit," Sivaraman was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

The court also directed the NCC to amend its enrolment criteria and allow the provision to include transgender persons as eligible for seeking admission in the cadet corps. Necessary changes to the enrolment criteria must be made within six months, the court held.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala cm kerala high court transgender rights national cadet corps
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP