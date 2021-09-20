Kerala HC slams govt’s delay in handing over 6 churches to Orthodox faction

The Kerala High Court on Monday pulled up the state government again over its inaction to implement the Supreme Court verdict on the tussle between two warring church denominations and subsequent custody of six churches in the state.

While questioning the delay in handing over these churches to the Orthodox faction, Justice Devan Ramachandran said the government can’t simply cite the law and order problem and delay the takeover. These churches are under the control of Jacobite believers and they fiercely resist the move of handing them over to the rival faction.

The court said the apex court in its final verdict in 2017 gave the right to administer 1000-odd churches and parishes to the Orthodox faction and the Jacobites have no ground to occupy these churches. The government again pleaded its helplessness and cited the law and order problem in implementing it but the court observed that it was duty-bound to implement the order of the judiciary.

The court said the government’s continued silence and helplessness is frightening. It reminded the government that it can’t absolve its duty by simply citing law and order. It asked the government to file a detailed reply and posted the plea for further hearing on Sept 29.

A non-Catholic community, the Malankara Syrian Orthodox church has two factions, Orthodox and Jacobites and both were fighting against each other after they split in 1912. After several rounds of legal battles, the apex court gave a final verdict in favour of the Orthodox faction in 2017. But Jacobite faction that controlled some of these churches is not ready to disown them, it still controls 25 churches and started building many new ones to keep its flock together.

Earlier, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tried to broker peace between the two but failed to make much headway as both sides stuck to their positions. Later, prime minister Narendra Modi also intervened at the behest of Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai but failed to cut ice.

“We will go by the law of the land. How can anyone resist the verdict of the highest court citing muscle power?” asked Orthodox church secretary Biju Oommen. “We were denied justice. We still hope we will get justice,” said Jacobite church trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios

Why the tussle?

The Malankara Christian church split into two groups in 1912 - Jacobite and Orthodox. After many years of differences, both reunited in 1959 but the truce lasted till 1972. Since then, both factions have been flexing muscle and it often spilt over to streets. Basically, the fight is over the control of 2000-odd churches and the huge wealth. Since then, many court battles have ensued.

The Orthodox Church is headquartered in Kottayam, and Jacobites, who consider the Patriarch of Antioch, based in Beirut, as their supreme leader. Both factions differ in their leadership but they share the same rites of worship. Usually, they won’t encourage marriage between feuding community members and refuse to bury in their cemeteries.

What the Supreme Court judgement says

After several rounds of legal battles, the Supreme Court gave the final verdict in 2017 which upheld the 1934 constitution of Malankara church and gave Orthodox group control over more than 1000 parishes and churches in Kerala but Jacobites, who were controlling the majority of these shrines, were not ready to give up. Orthodox is an indigenous group but Jacobites have more followers and a majority of churches are under their control. Out of 1064 churches whose ownership rights are under dispute, 16 have remained closed for years without any worship.

Why the government delays its implementation?

The government failed to implement the verdict at many places after believers, mainly Jaocbites, threatened suicide if force was applied to evict them. At several places, street battles ensued. Fearing bloodshed, the government was forced to go slow which angered different courts. In 2018, the Supreme Court had personally summoned the then chief secretary threatened to send him to jail if the verdict in the Piravam church case was not implemented. Later, it was forcibly evicted and given to the Orthodox faction. Some of the churches, like Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam, are very old, believed to be built in AD 1200.