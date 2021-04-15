Kerala health minister denies allegations CM Vijayan flouted Covid-19 norms

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja on Thursday denied allegations that state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has violated Covid-19 protocols. She was reacting to Union minister V Muraleedharan's 'Covidiot' remark.

"I do not know he made the allegations on what basis. Kerala CM has not violated any Covid-19 protocol. People holding positions should not make such remarks," Shailaja said.

Upon his discharge, Muraleedharan had slammed Vijayan by calling him 'Covidiot'. "Covidiot, you know what it means. There is no other word that can be used for a chief minister who continuously violates Covid-19 protocols. As per doctors of Calicut Medical College, the Kerala CM tested positive on April 4 and on April 6 he voted without following the protocols," the minister said.

The health minister further said as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Centre's guidelines, asymptomatic patients can be discharged after three to four days and can be treated at home. "But in Kerala, we are following a 10-day discharge policy to make sure everyone is safe," Shailaja added.

She further said the Kerala chief minister was asymptomatic and was shifted to the hospital to carry out tests. "He was shifted to carry out tests, before which he was in home quarantine. During the process of the test, he turned Covid negative and is now in home quarantine. Where is any Covid-19 protocol violation in all this?" she asked.

Vijayan was on Wednesday discharged from Kozhikode Medical College after treatment. He was admitted to medical college on April 8 after being diagnosed with coronavirus disease (Covid-19). After seven days, he got tested negative and was subsequently discharged.

Opposition parties, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have sought action against him for allegedly flouting Covid-19 protocols.

On Wednesday, Kerala reported 8778 new Covid-19 infection cases, 2,642 recoveries and 26 deaths.