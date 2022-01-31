Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala high court stays I&B ministry bar on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
india news

Kerala high court stays I&B ministry bar on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Senior advocate S Sreekumar appearing for ‘MediaOne’ said initially the ministry said the channel’s licence was revoked on security grounds and later it said it had not applied for security clearance and the licence expired automatically. He also argued that the petitioner was not given a chance to explain its position and it violated principles of natural justice.
The Kerala High Court on Monday agreed to the contention of the counsel and stayed the order of the Information and Broadcasting ministry. The plea will be taken up on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed the order of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry which revoked the licence of Malayalam news channel ‘MediaOne’ citing security concerns.

The channel which is owned by a group affiliated to Jamat-e-Islami went off air on Monday afternoon and its editor Pramod Raman later appeared on social media announcing the decision of the ministry to suspend its transmission.

Hearing a petition moved by the Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited that owns the channel Justice N Nagaresh stayed the order of the ministry and said that there should not be an interruption to broadcasting.

Senior advocate S Sreekumar appearing for ‘MediaOne’ said initially the ministry said the channel’s licence was revoked on security grounds and later it said it had not applied for security clearance and the licence expired automatically. He also argued that the petitioner was not given a chance to explain its position and it violated principles of natural justice.

The court agreed to the contention of the counsel and stayed the order. The plea will be taken up on Wednesday. There was no official explanation from the I &B Ministry, but people who are aware of the development said the order to block the channel was issued because it had failed to get security clearance from the Home Ministry.

RELATED STORIES

This is the second time ‘MediaOne’ has been barred. In March 2020, the Centre imposed a ban on the channel for 48 hours on charges of violating the Cable Television Networks Act 1998 while reporting on communal riots in north-east Delhi. But people who are aware of the development said security clearance was denied after the channel failed to renew its licence granted 10 years ago. According to the norms of the I&B ministry, uplinking and downlinking need to get security clearance from the Home Ministry, the official said.

Many journalists’ organisations and the opposition Congress have slammed the move. “It is an undemocratic move. The channel was also not given reasons for suspending transmission. This is a violation of natural justice. All democratic forces should condemn it,” said opposition leader V D Satheesan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP