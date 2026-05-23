Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday announced a comprehensive statewide anti-narcotics campaign titled "Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt", aimed at cracking down on drug syndicates and curbing the spread of narcotics across the state.

Kerala HM announces 'Operation Toofan' anti-narcotics campaign

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The minister announced the initiative after chairing his first high-level meeting of senior police officers at the Police Headquarters here.

Chennithala said the special drive would begin from June 1, coinciding with the reopening of schools after summer vacation, and would focus on eliminating drug distribution networks, especially around educational institutions.

He warned of strict action against those involved in the sale of tobacco products and narcotic substances near school premises.

Describing narcotics, especially synthetic drugs as a growing threat in Kerala, he said the police would launch an intensified operation in the coming days to uproot the drug menace from the state.

"All those connected with narcotics activities will be brought under police surveillance," he said.

The minister said the campaign would particularly target synthetic drug supply chains and repeat offenders through intelligence-based and data-driven enforcement measures with the support of police force in other states.

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{{^usCountry}} Seeking the support of the media and the general public in efforts to rein in the drug mafia, he said violators of the law and those who challenge the system would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking the support of the media and the general public in efforts to rein in the drug mafia, he said violators of the law and those who challenge the system would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chennithala also announced a series of reforms aimed at improving police functioning and public accessibility in police stations across Kerala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chennithala also announced a series of reforms aimed at improving police functioning and public accessibility in police stations across Kerala. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said all 484 police stations in the state would undergo a major transformation and be converted into people-friendly public service centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said all 484 police stations in the state would undergo a major transformation and be converted into people-friendly public service centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Visitors arriving at police stations would be received courteously and mechanisms would be introduced to ensure complaints are heard with fairness and sensitivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visitors arriving at police stations would be received courteously and mechanisms would be introduced to ensure complaints are heard with fairness and sensitivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chennithala also directed steps to maintain cleanliness in police stations and said action would be initiated under the Police Act to remove abandoned and long-pending seized vehicles lying in station premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chennithala also directed steps to maintain cleanliness in police stations and said action would be initiated under the Police Act to remove abandoned and long-pending seized vehicles lying in station premises. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said changes would also be introduced in the functioning and conduct of police personnel to improve efficiency and public interaction.

Chennithala further said that strong measures would be taken in cases involving crimes against women and children, while the Janamaithri policing initiative would be strengthened.

He said technology would be utilised more effectively to reduce traffic accidents and tackle cyber crimes.

The police training syllabus would also be revised as part of wider modernisation efforts, he added.

The minister said a five-member committee has been appointed to study proposals regarding strengthening officer-level presence in police stations, including deployment-related suggestions concerning Sub-Inspectors, Circle Inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police.

Further action would be taken based on the panel's recommendations, the Home Minister added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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