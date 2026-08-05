Kerala man dies in gas cylinder explosion at Dubai car showroom

A Kerala man working in Dubai died after suffering serious injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a car showroom, officials said. Twenty-seven-year-old Shijin Paul from Pattazhy in Kollam district's Kottarakkara had relocated to Dubai around eight months ago to work as a videographer and multimedia marketing professional at The Car Super Store.

Indian expat from Kerala dies after gas cylinder explosion in Dubai (Dubai With You/Facebook)

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The explosion occurred on August 3. Emergency response teams reached the accident site soon after the explosion and provided first aid to those injured. Authorities said the situation was brought under control within an hour and the area was secured, as per Asia Net News.

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Shijin sustained critical injuries in the blast and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, as per Gulf Business news. The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed his death and said it was coordinating with his family and local authorities to complete the formalities for repatriating his mortal remains.

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Colleague recalls blast

{{^usCountry}} A colleague who witnessed the incident said employees had stepped outside after being alerted to a fire on the premises. "Some of us, including Shijin and I, went out of our showroom after some of our colleagues alerted us about a fire," colleague Abid told Gulf News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A colleague who witnessed the incident said employees had stepped outside after being alerted to a fire on the premises. "Some of us, including Shijin and I, went out of our showroom after some of our colleagues alerted us about a fire," colleague Abid told Gulf News. {{/usCountry}}

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"There were people from several shops nearby too, not just from our showroom. Many people came running after spotting the fire." Abid said he was standing a few metres behind Shijin when they reached the area where the fire broke out.

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"I was just behind him, some three metres away maybe. I don't know exactly where the cylinder was located. There is a gate in one corner of the showroom, and the fire started somewhere there. There are some auto service companies next to our showroom, and the fire was near their location," he said.

According to him, people were trying to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers when the explosion occurred.

"People were trying to put out the fire with fire extinguishers. The explosion took place while efforts were on to douse the fire. Everyone ran away," he said.

Abid said he learnt about Shijin's death only later.

Had recently moved to a new accommodation

Shijin's former roommate, Nisar, said the victim lived with him and four others for about a month before shifting to accommodation closer to his workplace due to the long commute.

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"He stayed with us for a month last month. His relative had gone on leave, and when he returned, Shijin moved to his place. We are in Jumeirah, and he found it difficult to commute to his workplace from our area. In this scorching summer, it was difficult for him to take two buses to reach his showroom. Just a few days ago, he moved out," Nisar said.

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He said Shijin had planned to bring his wife to Dubai after his first trip home.

"He was extremely attached to his wife. He planned to bring her here when he goes on his first vacation," Nisar recalled.

Nisar also said the couple had recently lost their pet dog.

"Just a week ago, they lost their pet dog. Apparently, his wife was devastated after that. He told us he had tried to console her, but she couldn't come to terms with it. I cannot imagine how a person like her can bear this tragedy," he said.

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Describing the shock among friends, Nisar said, "We had become close within that one month. We are five roommates, and we are discussing only about him in our WhatsApp group."

"One of our roommates had even called Shijin earlier today, without knowing he was no more. He had just called for a casual chat, but there was no answer. Another roommate, who has gone home on vacation, sent us a news clip asking, isn't it our Shijin? We were shocked to see that, and we are still in a state of disbelief," he added.

Family awaits repatriation

Ajmal, who has been assisting Shijin's relatives in Dubai, said the family is waiting for official procedures to be completed before the body is flown back to Kerala, as per Gulf News.

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"I accompanied his relative everywhere. He is very much disturbed. They are close relatives. My friend had just got back after his vacation, and this happened," he said. Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the explosion.