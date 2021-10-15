Kerala logs 8,867 new Covid-19 cases with TPR of 11.14%

Kerala on Friday reported 8,867 new Covid-19 cases after 79,554 samples were tested with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 11.14%, the state health ministry said adding that out of 94,756 active cases only 9.8% are in hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 16,862 fresh Covid-19 cases with a TPR of 1.43%. For more than five months, Kerala has been contributing the lion’s share of Covid-19 cases in the country. After Onam festivities in August, the cases multiplied and at one point claimed more than 70% of the total cases of the country.

The state also reported 67 deaths on Friday taking the death toll to 26,774 though the health department added 7,000 deaths to the Covid-19 list recently these numbers failed to figure in the total fatality list. When asked about this, a senior health department official said some more formalities will have to be completed. Three districts-- Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur-- reported more than 1,000 cases.

State Health Minister Veena George said at least 25% of the newly-infected had not taken the vaccine. At least 93.7% of the eligible population got one vaccine and 44.9% got both shots, she said adding the vaccination rate of the state is one of the best in the country. She asked the remaining people to take their jabs at the earliest.

Kerala had conducted a sero prevalence survey last week. At least 82% of people above 18 years have antibodies against Covid-19 and over 40% of children in 5-17 age group are exposed to the virus. In the earlier sero survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research in July, Kerala’s sero positivity was the lowest in the country, 44.4% but the latest is pegged at 82.6%. Immunity among the population has been achieved either through vaccination or natural infection, experts said.

