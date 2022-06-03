Kerala logs steady upswing in Covid-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala is climbing steadily and in the last four days it crossed the 1000-mark even as experts warned health authorities and people of the state not to lower their guard.

The health ministry statistics show that the state has been recording over 1000 cases since May 31 while the test positivity rate crossed 7 per cent after a gap of three months. Similarly, the active caseload also increased with the numbers crossing the 6000-mark on Wednesday. But hospitalisation records do not indicate a big jump and health officials said in many cases the infection was mild and only people with co-morbidities are seeking treatment.

As schools have reopened in the state, officials fear there can be a spurt in cases. Health authorities have asked students and schools to maintain Covid-19 protocols. Health minister Veena George said there is no need for any concern as the government is monitoring the situation closely. “There is no need for any worry now but it is always good to take precautions,” she said.

“It seems in some places people have forgotten about basic protocols like masking, hand hygiene and social distancing. Since monsoon is progressing fever cases can go up as the wet condition is favourable for the virus to spread. Similarly the government will have to ramp up tests,” said internal medicine expert Dr N M Arun.

The country reported 4,041 new cases, 10 deaths and 2,363 recoveries on Friday, according to Union Health Ministry data. New cases logged are the highest in three months, on March 11 the country reported 4,194 new Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra and Kerala at that time too topped the list.