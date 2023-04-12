Lokayukta to hear disaster relief fund ‘misuse’ case today

A three-member full bench of the Kerala Lokayukta will hear a case related to the alleged disaster relief fund misuse case involving chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday.

(PTI)

Last week the two-member bench of the anti-corruption body had referred the case to a full bench following differences opinion between judges inviting enough criticism from various quarters. The new hearing was scheduled to begin on Tuesday but it was deferred to Wednesday following the request by petitioner RS Sasikumar, activist and former senate member of the Kerala university.

While hearing the review petition on Tuesday the bench criticised the petitioner’s observations against members of Lokayukta last week after they attended an Iftar party being hosted by the CM in the state capital. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, RSP leader NK Premachandran MP and many others have also questioned the propriety of Lokayukta members attending a party hosted by the CM when a case was pending against him before their bench.

The Lokayukta has also faced criticism last week after it referred the case to a larger bench after sitting over the verdict for more than a year. Differences of opinion cropped up between two judges whether a cabinet decision can be subjected to its scrutiny and investigation or not. Now the full bench will hear the case afresh delaying the case further, said legal experts.

In his petition filed in 2018, Sasikumar pointed out serious diversion of the CM’s disaster relief fund (CMDRF). He said ₹25 lakh was granted to late NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayans’ daughter and he also mentioned ₹8 lakh given to the family of late MLA K K Ramachandran Nair to take back gold mortgaged in a bank and ₹6 lakh to waive off the car loan taken by the late legislator. Besides this, ₹20 lakh was given to the family of a policeman who was killed in an accident involving the pilot car of former party secretary late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He said money meant for those in dire need and distress was illegally diverted to those close to the party in power and the CM misused his power in the process.

While the trial in the case ended in March last year, the final verdict was delayed over a year, prompting the petitioner to approach the high court two weeks back. But the HC had asked the petitioner to approach the Lok Ayukta first and approach the court if he has further complaints.