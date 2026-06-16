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Kerala man in Bengal market loses way, beaten to death; 2 minors among 7 held

Police said Sukdeb alias Sandip, a Kerala resident, was allegedly beaten to death in Kultali on June 9 on suspicion of being a criminal. 

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 11:11 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Five people were arrested and two minors have been detained in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district in connection with the death of a Kerala resident, police said on Monday. Among the accused is an associate of the deceased who brought him to the state as a guest.

Police said the man was rescued by police and paramilitary personnel, however he succumbed to injuries later at the Kultali rural hospital. (Photo for representation)(PTI)

According to police, Sukdeb alias Sandip, a Kerala resident, was allegedly beaten to death in Kultali on June 9 on suspicion of being a criminal. He was visiting a nearby market with Hiralal Das, who brought him to his home as a guest. Sukdeb, however, lost his way and wandered into Sankijahan village.

Das, a Kultali resident, visited Kerala every year for work, and brought Sukdeb home as his guest when he returned around a week ago, police added.

“Das took Sukdeb to the local market on June 9 but the two got separated in a crowded area. The Kerala resident lost his way and reached Sankijahan, where local people found his movements suspicious. When he could not answer their questions, they tied him up and assaulted him on the suspicion that he was a criminal,” a district police officer said, requesting anonymity.

 
west bengal south 24 parganas bengal india news kerala man crime police
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