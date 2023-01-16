Kerala mandates face masks and social distancing

The Kerala government on Monday issued a notification making masks and social distancing compulsory in view of rising Covid-19 cases across the world.

Though the notification was signed on January 12 by the principal secretary Tinku Biswal, details emerged only on Monday. The government said there was “no need to panic” and the fresh notification “should be considered only a precaution”. There is no fine or cases for violators at this juncture.

A health official said the notification issued under the Kerala Epidemics Act 2021 was an advisory in nature but requested all to comply with it. “In all public and work spaces and areas accessible to public and where there is social gathering, and inside cars or travelling, everyone should cover their faces with masks,” said notification.

“The government has decided to enforce new restrictions in the light of continued threat to public health from Covid-19. Besides social distancing, soaps and sanitizers should be made available in all institutions, shops and venues of major events,” it said.

The state had registered over 1, 40,000 cases for violation of Covid-19 protocols during the height of pandemic but these cases were withdrawn in last September. In April, last year, the state had withdrawn all Covid-19 related restrictions. The state had reported second maximum cases after Maharashtra during three bouts of pandemic.

