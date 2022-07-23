Kerala orders probe into ‘custodial’ death of man, 3 cops suspended

The Kerala government on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry into suspected custodial torture of a 42-year-old man who later collapsed and died on way to hospital in Vadakara in north Kerala in the early hours of Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kerala police suspended three police officers including the sub-inspector of Vadakara police station in connection with the alleged custodial death. The state human rights commission has also registered a case.

A native of Vadakara, K Sajeevan (42) was taken into custody by police following a tiff over a minor road accident in the area on Thursday night. Police said he was inebriated and tried to block police officials when they tried to remove accident-hit vehicles from the spot. His relatives said a sub-inspector and police man forcibly took him into custody and beaten up badly after taking him to the police station.

They said though he complained of uneasiness, police refused to let him go and he later collapsed outside the police station. His friends said police refused to take him to the hospital saying he was enacting a drama. Later he was taken to the nearby hospital in an auto-rickshaw and doctors said he was brought dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But police officials in Vadakara said he was taken to the station to record his statement related to the minor accident between two cars and he was set free after some time and that he collapsed outside the station. But his family members and friends alleged that it was a clear case of custodial torture and murder and sought action against responsible police officers.

The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and shifted his body to the medical college hospital in Kozhikode for post-mortem. Crime branch deputy SP R Haridas has also been asked to conduct an internal inquiry and submit report immediately. Vadakara MLA K K Rema said there was enough evidences of police high-handedness and sought action against erring officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy inspector general of police Rahul R Nair, who is camping in the area, said strict action will be taken against officials if lapses were found on their part. Many parties staged protest outside the police station against the alleged custody death. Relatives said they will accept body only after taking action against erring police officials.