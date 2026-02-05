In the wake of the release of the Union budget for the upcoming financial year, the Kerala assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding that the Centre address long-pending developmental needs of the state. Kerala passes resolution against Centre’s ‘neglect’

The resolution was moved by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan under Rule 118 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the State Assembly. It was adopted unanimously in the absence of legislators from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which had boycotted the proceedings earlier in the day as part of its protest against the Left government over the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The resolution claimed that the “continued neglect of a state that has put forth a development perspective attracting the world’s attention” was an insult to democratic federal values.

This year’s Union budget did not include any announcements on the setup of an AIIMS hospital, a planned high-speed rail corridor, a freight corridor connecting the Vizhinjam port or a special financial package for fiscal corrections— all of which are long-pending demands by the state government.

“The overall progress of a country is possible only when there is balanced development in all its parts. The collapse of one part can lead to a state of weakness,” said Vijayan, quoting the resolution.

He deplored the Centre’s “apathy” towards the state’s demand for an AIIMS hospital, despite the state having completed all procedures, including land acquisition. Kerala’s railway network, on which millions depend for daily commute, continues in a state where trains run at reasonably slow speeds, he added. Travelling from one corner of the state to the other takes almost 13 hours and reducing this time-frame via faster mode of train travel can boost the state’s financial fortunes, he pointed out.

“Whatever be the technical model, a high-speed rail line is essential for Kerala. The state has approached the Union government several times in connection with this. But even in this year’s union budget, the state continues to be neglected. Approval for a dedicated coach factory has also been denied,” he said.

The resolution added that the Centre failed to deliver adequate financial aid for the survivors of the Mundakkai - Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad and turned a blind eye to the demand to open Kannur airport to international airlines through point of call status.

The Union government must urgently correct its approach towards the state and fulfil its developmental needs,” it said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the assembly and senior state Congress leader VD Satheesan said the UDF was not informed by the government about the resolution. “It was not discussed in the business advisory committee of the House,” he said.